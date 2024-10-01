Annual Solar eclipse 2024: Why 'Ring of fire' won't be visible in India?

Skywatchers will soon be treated to another breathtaking celestial event on Wednesday, October 2, an annular solar eclipse, also known as the "Ring of Fire" eclipse. This is just a few days after a breathtaking partial lunar eclipse graced the skies. When the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth but does not completely block the Sun, a remarkable phenomenon takes place. The edges of the Sun encircle the Moon's silhouette resulting in a spectacular sight for the earthlings, the sight of a luminous ring, called the ‘Ring of fire’. Will India be able to see it, though? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

What is a Ring of Fire?

Due to the moon being very far from earth this time, it will only be able to cover a portion of the sun, creating the amazing sight known as the "ring of fire." Only the outer edges, known as the Corona, of the sun will be visible from earth.

At 3:42 PM UTC, the event will start in the southern Pacific Ocean, and at 6:45 PM UTC, the maximum eclipse will happen over Argentina. It will terminate in the southern Atlantic Ocean about 8:39 UTC. From the first area to witness a partial eclipse to the last, the total event is expected to span around six hours.

Why will the annular solar eclipse 2024 not be visible in India?

Unfortunately, Indians will not be able to witness the annular solar eclipse. The eclipse is scheduled to start at 9:13 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) and ends at 3:17 a.m. It will be difficult to witness the occurrence from anywhere in India because it will be nighttime in the country when the event takes place.

Other countries in Europe, Africa, northern parts of North America, Australia, and Mauritius, countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Afghanistan, and the United Arab Emirates will also not be able to witness this celestial phenomena.