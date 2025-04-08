Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals higher open for India markets; Nikkei, Hang Seng climb
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to track gains among Asian peers even as US President Donald Trump dials up pressure on China to roll back its tariff measures
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Indian stock markets are likely to track the sentiment in Asian and other global peers, where Japan's Nikkei was trading with gains of over 5 per cent on Tuesday morning, even as US President Donald Trump, on Monday, ratcheted up pressure on China to roll back the retailiatory tariffs it has imposed on imports from the US. Meanwhile, latest reports indicated that China plans to stand firm against Trump's tactics.
US stock futures gained on Monday evening after another sell-off in S&P 500 and Dow on Wall Street earlier. Futures tied to S&P 500 were up 0.9 per cent, Nasdaq-100 futures were up about 1 per cent, while Dow futures gained nearly 1.2 per cent. Earlier, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had dropped 0.91 per cent to close at 37,965.60, the S&P 500 had shed 0.23 per cent to end at 5,062.25, while the Nasdaq Composite had inched higher by 0.10 per cent to settle at 15,603.26.
Meanwhile, in the Asia-Pacific markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 6.31 per cent, and the Topix climbed 6.81 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi was higher by 0.35 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was higher by 2.15 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 had added 1.3 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading with gains of 2 per cent, while mainland China's CSI 300 was ahead by 0.35 per cent.
In that backdrop, at 7:13 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 22,650, around 390 points ahead of Nifty futures' last close.
Apart from global market moves, investors are also awaiting the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meetings decision scheduled for tomorrow, along with fourth quarter numbers from India Inc and macroeconomic data points later in the week.
Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities advises traders to adopt a cautious stance in the near future, amid the current volatile and uncertain market environment.
"In the short term, 22,000/72,400 would be the key level to watch. If the market manages to trade above this level, the pullback formation could continue up to 22,500-22,600/73,800-74,200. On the flip side, a dismissal of 22,000/72,400 may lead to further weakness. Below this level, the market could retest the 21,800/71,800 mark, and additional weakness may continue, potentially dragging the index down to 21,650/71,400," he noted.
Meanwhile, in the primary markets, Infonative Solutions IPO (BSE SME) and Spinaroo Commercial IPO (BSE SME) will list on the bourses.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty up 270 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 gained 278.60 points or 1.26 per cent to hit 22,440.20 in pre open
9:02 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps over 550 points in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex jumped 565.89 points or 0.77 per cent to 73,703.79 level in pre-open.
8:59 AM
Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'If Nifty remains below 22,000, it may lead to additional weakness'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Outlook - "Keep an eye on the 22,000 levels for further movement. If the Nifty remains below 22,000, it may lead to additional weakness; otherwise, we could see a pullback to mitigate the recent sell-off. Resistance exists at 22,500 and 22,800. Should the Nifty fall below 22,000, it may gradually drop to 21,700 levels. The strategy should be to reduce the weak long positions between 22,500 and 22,800 levels".
Views by: Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump tariffs: US consumers will resent losing access to quality goods
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump has long supported the idea of shielding the US economy with tariffs, a stance he has maintained since the 1980s. While market crashes and recession warnings might prompt some reconsideration, his age and second-term presidency suggest he may remain steadfast in this approach. Critics argue that such policies could leave the nation isolated and struggling. READ MORE
8:53 AM
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Largecap valuations fair, long-term investors can nibble at leading financials'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "The heightened uncertainty and volatility that has gripped markets worldwide will linger for some more time. There are some significant takeaways from the ongoing chaos. One, the trade war is like to be confined to US and China. Others including EU and Japan have opted for negotiations. India has already started negotiations on a BTA with US. Two, the risk of a recession in the US has increased. Three, China is likely to be the worst-hit economy. Trump’s threat of another 50 per cent tariff on China will, if carried out, almost freeze Chinese exports to US. Four, China will try to dump its products like metals in other countries, and this will keep international metal prices depressed.
Investors may continue in wait and watch mode since it will take time for clarity to emerge. However, since India’s macros are stable and we can grow at around 6 per cent in FY26 and the valuations are fair particularly in largecaps, long-term investors can start nibbling at high quality largecaps like the leading financials. Since Trump is unlikely to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals at this stage, pharma stocks, which are attractively priced now, appear to be good buys."
Views By: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China floats interest rate cuts, industry aid to counter Trump tariff hit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China has indicated its readiness to lower borrowing costs and adjust reserve requirements for lenders to counteract the economic impact of US President Donald Trump’s recent tariffs.
According to a Sunday commentary in the state-owned People’s Daily, the central bank may reduce the reserve requirement ratio and policy rates at any time. The commentary also highlighted the potential for expanding the fiscal deficit, issuing special treasury bonds, and increasing special debts. READ MORE
8:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Result preview: Retailers' revenue likely to edge up in weak Q4FY25
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Retail companies are projected to experience a modest increase in revenue during the January–March quarter (Q4) of FY25, a period that is generally considered seasonally subdued.
According to brokerage estimates, the consumer discretionary segment is likely to outperform the staples segment, which is anticipated to achieve mid-single-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. However, the staples segment may face a slight decline in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) in low single digits. READ MORE
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 result preview: Banks' net profit likely fell 4% on NIM pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts predict a 4 per cent year-on-year decline in the net profit of 19 listed banks for Q4FY25, primarily due to the impact of the Reserve Bank of India's rate cut on net interest margins. Loan growth is also expected to slow further, driven by reduced demand for certain secured products, stress in the unsecured segment, and a high cost-to-deposit ratio across the banking system.
Despite these challenges, banks are likely to benefit from the softening of bond yields, which will enhance treasury income. According to Bloomberg estimates, private banks may see a 5.3 per cent decline in net profit, while state-owned banks could experience a smaller 2.5 per cent drop year-on-year. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Swap markets signal RBI could do more than just a 25-bp rate cut this week
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates for India have declined over the past three trading sessions, indicating the possibility of more than just a quarter-point rate cut by the central bank this week. Analysts speculate that the central bank might also alter its policy stance or opt for a more substantial reduction.
OIS rates, considered a reliable indicator of interest rate expectations, have fallen by 11–12 basis points (bps) since the US imposed tariffs on India last Wednesday as part of its broader tariff strategy. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market crash 2025: What's different from the past market meltdowns?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump's recent tariffs on major global economies have led to a worldwide stock market correction.
While market corrections can attract new investors, analysts caution that event-driven sell-offs may cause panic and extend risk-off periods. Nuvama analysts argue that these tariffs are disrupting 'Pax Americana' rather than restructuring it.
Following the tariffs, the S&P 500 and oil prices have dropped by 10 per cent, and US high-yield bond spreads have widened by 75–100 basis points. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How a long stock market boom has doomed India's & America's competitiveness
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The stock market boom in the United States began in the early 1980s, while India's took off in 1991. Since then, the US has emerged as the world's top-performing stock market, with India following as a strong second.
What makes this remarkable? The answer lies in the nature of their economies. Both nations have minimal reliance on manufacturing and are largely driven by services. India stands out even more as a unique case among emerging markets, being the only country to achieve growth primarily through the services sector.
Historically, stock markets have shown a clear aversion to manufacturing. This explains why markets in Asia, Latin America, and much of Europe have struggled over the long term. READ MORE
8:19 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch Today, April 8: Titan, TaMo, BEL, KPI Green, Adani Ports
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Titan Company, in its March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25) business update, reported a consolidated annual growth of 25 per cent for the quarter and 21 per cent for the entire financial year (FY25) across its core business segments.
The Jewellery segment spearheaded this growth with a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in Q4FY25, followed by Watches at 22 per cent Y-o-Y, EyeCare at 19 per cent Y-o-Y, and Other Emerging Businesses showing a 7 per cent Y-o-Y rise. Meanwhile, CaratLane achieved a notable 22 per cent Y-o-Y growth during the same period. READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DIIs likely to buy aggressively on market declines, say analysts
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Domestic institutional investors have purchased ₹3.9 trillion in stocks since October's market downturn, while global funds have sold ₹3.41 trillion, according to data compiled by Business Standard.
As bearish trends re-emerge on Dalal Street, analysts expect local investors may intensify their buying as foreign investors continue to sell.
On Monday, benchmark indices experienced their steepest drop since June 4 last year, with foreign institutional investors selling ₹9,040.01 crore worth of equities, while domestic institutional investors made their second-largest single-day purchase of the year, totaling ₹12,122.45 crore. READ MORE
8:12 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: How to trade amid volatility? Here's one strategy to capture any recovery
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Suggested Strategy: Nifty Bull Call Spread
Nifty staged a sharp rebound post Monday’s gap-down, with the multi-support zone at 21,800–21,700 (Mar–May 2024 lows) holding steady. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market trading guide, Apr 8: Trump warns China, Nikkei, FIIs, Q4 nos.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets may be influenced by US President Donald Trump’s new tariff threat to China, along with heavy selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and mixed global cues.
At 8:09 AM, GIFT Nifty hinted at a gap-up start, trading around 450 points higher at 22,715, compared to the previous Nifty futures close of 22,263. READ MORE
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:53 AM IST