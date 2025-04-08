Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 90,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,900

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 90,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,900

The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹82,840

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 90,370, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,900

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹82,990.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹90,370 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹93,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹82,840.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹90,370.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹90,520.
   

Also Read

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹93,390, silver declines ₹100 to ₹1,02,900

Kalyan Jewellers

Kalyan Jewellers Q4FY25 update: Rvenue grows 37% to ₹4,563.72 crore

gold

Gold trims losses as safe-haven, central bank demand lend support

Gold

Gold snaps five-day winning streak, plunges Rs 1,350 to Rs 93,000 per 10g

Gold

Safe-haven demand for gold may rise further; check support, resistance here

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹82,840.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹82,990.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹93,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,02,900.
 
US Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday from a near four-week low reached in the previous session, as heightened concerns over the global trade war between the United States and its key trading partners lifted demand for safe-haven assets.
 
Spot gold was up 0.3 per cent at $2,990.48 an ounce, as of 0032 GMT. Bullion hit its lowest level since March 13 on Monday.
US gold futures gained 1.1 per cent to $3,004.70.
 
 In other metals, spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $30.08 an ounce, platinum firmed 0.6 per cent to $918.55 and palladium lost 0.9 per cent to $910.50.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Fuel demand jumps 9.3% in March to 10-month high of 20.91 mn metric tonnes

crude oil, oil

Oil prices decline 2% as US-China trade conflict fuels recession fears

Gold ETF, Gold market, gold

Safe-haven gold hits record high as Trump announces sweeping tariffs

Gold, Gold Necklace, jewellery

Gold rises ₹10 to ₹92,850; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,05,100 today

Gold

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 91,920, silver falls Rs 100 to Ts 1,03,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver Trade war bullion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGoa SSC Result Latest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayMI vs RCB LIVE ScoreMarket Crash HistoryMI vs RCB Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon