IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler matchups

Check out the players' match-up ahead of KKR vs LSG match here. The players battle stats will help you to create Kolkata vs Lucknow fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the iconic Eden Gardens in match 21 of the IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 8.
 
The defending champions, KKR, have had a mixed start to the season under their new captain, Ajinkya Rahane. With two wins and two losses from four games, their journey so far has been inconsistent. While their defeats have been heavy, their victories have been dominant. In their previous match, the Knights triumphed over Sunrisers Hyderabad by a commanding 80-run margin at home. 
 
 
Similarly, Lucknow Super Giants have also won two and lost two out of their four matches. In their last encounter, they secured a thrilling 12-run victory over Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow's captain, Rishabh Pant, has struggled with the bat in all four games so far and will be looking to make a strong comeback in this crucial match against KKR.
 
Ajinkya Rahane's captaincy record in IPL 2025

Matches: 4
Wins: 2
Losses: 2
Tied: 0
Win percentage: 50
 
Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 4
Wins: 2
Losses: 2
N/R: 0
  
KKR playing 11 vs LSG (probable)
 
Ajinkya Rahane will be looking forward to continuing their winning ways after a confidence-boosting win against SRH at home. They would be looking to come back at home with the same eleven against the Lucknow side.
 
KKR playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
 
KKR squad for IPL 2025: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Luvnith Sisodia, Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell, Mayank Markande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Chetan Sakariya
 
LSG playing 11 vs KKR (probable)
 
Rishabh Pant's side will also look to continue their run after a high-scoring thriller at home against Mumbai. With the top order looking all fired up, they hope no changes will be needed for them to get maximum points on the night again.
 
LSG playing 11 (probable): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan
 
LSG squad for IPL 2025:  Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Manimaran Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni.  IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE
 
Check out the players' match-up ahead of KKR vs LSG match here. The players battle stats will help you to create Kolkata vs Lucknow fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.
 
IPL 2025: KKR vs LSG player battles
 
Quinton de Kock vs. Avesh Khan
De Kock is known for attacking pace early on, but Avesh Khan's aggressive line and bounce might create some challenges for him.
 
Sunil Narine vs. Ravi Bishnoi
A fascinating battle between two spin experts. Narine's batting will face off against Bishnoi's deceptive googlies, potentially turning a crucial phase into a game-changing moment.
 
Rinku Singh vs. Shardul Thakur
Rinku's knack for finishing games will be tested by Shardul's clever variations, especially in high-pressure moments.
 
Mitchell Marsh vs. Varun Chakravarthy
Marsh is known for taking on spin, but Varun's mystery deliveries could disrupt his timing and rhythm in the middle overs.
 
Nicholas Pooran vs. Harshit Rana
Pooran's aggressive approach will come up against Rana's disciplined pace and line, creating an exciting contest, particularly in the death overs.
 
Andre Russell vs. Digvesh Rathi
If Russell is at the crease during the slog overs, Rathi’s composure and slower balls will play a vital role in containing his destructive power. 
Key player matches for KKR vs LSG match today
Batter current Team Batter Bowler Format Innings Runs Outs Average Strike Rate
KKR Sunil Narine Ravi Bishnoi IPL 2 37 1 37 176
KKR Sunil Narine Avesh Khan IPL 4 24 0   150
KKR Quinton De Kock Shardul Thakur IPL 7 46 2 23 131
KKR Venkatesh Iyer Shardul Thakur IPL 4 25 2 12.5 208
KKR Andre Russell Shardul Thakur IPL 5 54 3 18 284
KKR Andre Russell Avesh Khan IPL 5 35 3 11.7 140
LSG Aiden Markram Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 6 68 2 34 174
LSG Aiden Markram Varun Chakaravarthy T20s 8 88 4 22 173
LSG Aiden Markram Sunil Narine IPL 7 45 1 45 92
LSG Aiden Markram Andre Russell T20s 9 48 1 48 160
LSG Aiden Markram Vaibhav Arora IPL 3 22 1 22 200
LSG Mitchell Marsh Andre Russell T20s 9 68 1 68 189
LSG Nicholas Pooran Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 8 68 2 34 162
LSG Nicholas Pooran Sunil Narine IPL 9 25 2 12.5 76
LSG Nicholas Pooran Sunil Narine T20s 23 142 3 47.3 127
LSG Nicholas Pooran Andre Russell T20s 21 117 5 23.4 156
LSG Nicholas Pooran Moeen Ali T20s 15 81 1 81 117
LSG Nicholas Pooran Spencer Johnson T20s 4 10 1 10 45
LSG Rishabh Pant Sunil Narine IPL 9 52 0   113
LSG Rishabh Pant Sunil Narine T20s 13 78 1 78 111
LSG Rishabh Pant Andre Russell IPL 7 52 3 17.3 217
LSG Rishabh Pant Moeen Ali IPL 6 41 2 20.5 121
LSG Rishabh Pant Moeen Ali T20s 7 53 2 26.5 133
LSG Rishabh Pant Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 6 31 3 10.3 103
LSG Ayush Badoni Sunil Narine IPL 4 30 3 10 100
LSG Ayush Badoni Varun Chakaravarthy T20s 3 27 0   129
LSG Abdul Samad Varun Chakaravarthy IPL 6 35 1 35 135
LSG Abdul Samad Andre Russell IPL 3 18 2 9 164
LSG David Miller Sunil Narine IPL 8 51 0   138
LSG David Miller Sunil Narine T20s 17 111 1 111 142
LSG David Miller Andre Russell IPL 4 24 1 24 218
LSG David Miller Andre Russell T20s 13 73 3 24.3 149
LSG David Miller Moeen Ali IPL 3 19 1 19 106
LSG David Miller Moeen Ali T20s 12 72 2 36 104
LSG David Miller Varun Chakravarthy T20s 5 49 3 16.3 163
 

