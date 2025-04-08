IPL 2025 KKR vs LSG: Kolkata pitch report and Eden Gardens key stats

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Tuesday, April 8, at 3:30 pm IST in match number 21 of IPL 2025.
Both KKR and LSG are coming fresh off solid wins over SRH and MI respectively and will be looking to secure their second successive win of the season today. However, their performances have been in fits and starts. For KKR, no batter has performed consistently, while for LSG only Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran appear to be in form. Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century in the last match, but whether he can back it up with another big innings remains to be seen.
But before the two teams take the field for their much-anticipated clash at Eden Gardens, let us take a look at what the pitch conditions could be and some other key stats of the venue.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: Pitch report for KKR vs LSG IPL 2025
The upcoming KKR vs LSG match at Eden Gardens may not be a high-scoring affair. Although the venue has recently seen several high-scoring games, a reported standoff between the franchise and the pitch curator over preparing a slower track has now ended. As a result, the pitch is expected to assist spinners, which could lead to a lower-scoring contest.
Eden Gardens, Kolkata: IPL T20 stats
Recent match at Eden Gardens
The last IPL game at Eden Gardens was match number 15 of IPL 2025 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the match, SRH won the toss and opted to bowl first, but their decision backfired as KKR, with the help of half-centuries from Venkatesh Iyer (60) and Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50), posted a mammoth total of 200 on the board. KKR’s bowlers then ripped apart the mighty batting order of SRH and bundled them out for just 120 to win the game by 80 runs.
Key cricket stats at Eden Gardens, Kolkata (In T20s since 2023 IPL
- Matches - 17, Bat 1st Won – 8, Bat 2nd Won – 9
- Avg 1st Inns score – 191/7
- Lowest Total Defended (excl. shortened matches) – 176, Highest Target Chased – 262
- 200+ Totals: 13 times in 17 matches | Sixes Per Match - 19
- Pace: Overs% - 56, Wkts – 114, Avg – 33.1, Eco – 10.5
- Spin: Overs% - 44, Wkts – 88, Avg – 26.6, Eco – 8.4
Winning Score at Eden Gardens Stadium, Kolkata (in T20s since 2023 IPL)
- 1st Inns score 200 or above: Mts – 8, Bat 1st Won – 6, Bat 2nd Won – 2
- 1st Inns score less than 200: Mts – 9, Bat 1st Won – 2, Bat 2nd Won – 7
Overall team record:
- KKR: Mts – 90, Won – 53, Lost – 37 (Win % - 59)
- LSG: Mts – 3, Won – 1, Lost – 2 (Win % - 33)
Eden Gardens has hosted a total of 95 IPL matches, with teams batting second enjoying more success, winning 56 games (59.57 per cent), compared to 39 wins (40.43 per cent) for teams batting first. The venue has witnessed some memorable performances, including the highest team total of 262 for 2 by Punjab Kings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2024 — which also doubled as the highest successful run chase at the ground, achieved in just 18.4 overs. On the flip side, the lowest total recorded here is a mere 49 all out by Royal Challengers Bangalore, also against KKR, back in 2017. That same year, KKR defended the lowest total ever at Eden Gardens, successfully defending 131 against RCB.
The average first-innings score at the venue is 166, suggesting a moderately high-scoring ground. Rajat Patidar holds the record for the highest individual score — an unbeaten 112 off 54 balls for RCB against LSG in 2022. Gautam Gambhir is the leading run-scorer at Eden Gardens, amassing 1,407 runs in 47 innings, and also tops the charts for most fours (165) and most fifties (11). In terms of power-hitting, Andre Russell leads with 83 sixes in 37 innings. Across all matches played here, a total of 1,197 sixes and 2,706 fours have been hit, along with 138 fifties and 9 centuries. Several players share the record for most centuries at the ground, with one each — including the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Sunil Narine, Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, and others. On the bowling front, Sunil Narine dominates with the best bowling figures of 5 for 15 against PBKS in 2012 and also holds the record for most wickets at the venue, with 71 scalps in 59 innings.
