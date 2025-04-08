LIVE news: Blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's house in Punjab
The US Supreme Court has rejected Pakistani-Canadian businessman Tahawwur Rana's application to block his extradition to India, where he faces charges related to the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. This ruling removes the final obstacle preventing Indian authorities from bringing the 64-year-old back to face legal proceedings.
Rana, currently detained at Los Angeles' Metropolitan Detention Centre, had previously filed an emergency application in February seeking to prevent his extradition, which was denied last month. After this initial rejection, he submitted a renewed emergency request directed to Chief Justice Roberts
An IndiGo flight from Jaipur made an emergency landing at Mumbai airport following a bomb threat, authorities said on Monday evening. In a statement, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Mumbai said, "A threat note was discovered in an aircraft en route from Jaipur (JAI) to Mumbai (BOM). As a precaution, full emergency was declared at Mumbai Airport at 2043 hrs. The flight landed safely at 20.50 hrs. Airport operations remain unaffected. CSMIA is actively coordinating with the airline and security agencies. The safety of passengers and staff remains our top priority.
China threatened to "resolutely take countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests", in response to President Donald Trump's threat of an additional 50 per cent tariff on Chinese imports. The Commerce Ministry statement issued early Tuesday said the US's imposition of "so-called reciprocal tariffs" on China is "completely groundless and is a typical unilateral bullying practice". China has taken retaliatory tariffs and the ministry hinted more may be coming.
"The US threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake and once again exposes the blackmailing nature of the US. China will never accept this. If the US insists on its own way, China will fight to the end."
Saudi halts short-term visas for 14 nations including India, ahead of Hajj
Saudi Arabia is temporarily suspending new short-term visas for citizens of 14 nations, including India, Pakistan, and Egypt, as part of measures to control visitor numbers before the Hajj pilgrimage season, according to Gulf News. The suspension begins April 13 and affects business visas (both single and multiple-entry), electronic tourist visas, and family visit visas. The restriction also applies to citizens of Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.
First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 8:41 AM IST