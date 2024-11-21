Australia introduces world-first social media ban for children under 16

The Australian government has introduced a bill in its Parliament, aiming to bar children under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms. Spearheading the legislation, Communications Minister Michelle Rowland described the initiative as a response to mounting concerns over the impact of unregulated online content on children’s mental and physical health, reported Reuters.

Rowland stated, “This bill seeks to set a new normative value in society that accessing social media is not the defining feature of growing up in Australia.” The law targets major platforms, including TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Reddit, and X (formerly Twitter), holding them accountable with potential fines of up to AUD 50 million ($33 million) for failing to enforce the restrictions.

Highlighting the urgency, Rowland noted that nearly two-thirds of Australian teens aged 14 to 17 have encountered harmful online content, ranging from depictions of drug abuse to self-harm and violent material. Alarming statistics also reveal one in four has been exposed to content promoting disordered eating.

The Albanese government has argued that excessive social media usage poses severe risks, particularly for teenage girls confronting body image pressures and boys being influenced by misogynistic content. “Social media has a social responsibility,” Rowland said, adding that the law will mandate platforms — not users or parents — to implement age-verification systems.

Australia’s new policy sets the highest age restriction globally, surpassing France's recent social media ban on under-15s, which allowed exceptions with parental consent. In contrast, the US has long required tech companies to secure parental approval before accessing data from children under 13.

While other nations are working to tighten regulations, Australia’s proposal stands out for its strict enforcement and absence of exemptions for pre-existing accounts or parental consent. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called it a “landmark reform”, acknowledging potential loopholes but emphasising the broader message for tech giants to prioritise user safety.

The bill has garnered bipartisan backing, with the opposition Liberal Party endorsing it. However, independent MPs and the Green Party are pushing for greater clarity on implementation. Social media platforms will have a one-year grace period to align with the new requirements.

Importantly, children will still have access to critical online services like mental health support (eg, Headspace), educational tools such as Google Classroom, and safe messaging options.

The proposed law also ensures user privacy remains protected. Platforms will be obligated to destroy personal information collected for age verification to prevent data misuse. Rowland reiterated, “We’re making big changes to hold platforms accountable for user safety.”