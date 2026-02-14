Bangladesh EC publishes gazette of new MPs, clears path for swearing-in

Bangladesh's Election Commission has published a gazette of newly elected members of Parliament from the 13th general election, paving the way for their swearing-in, media reports said on Saturday.

The gazette was published for 297 out of the 300 parliamentary constituencies late on Friday, state-run BSS news agency reported.

The notification was signed by Akhtar Ahmed, secretary of the Election Commission Secretariat.

The next step is the swearing-in ceremony, which will officially seat them in Parliament, according to the bdnews24 news portal.

Parliamentary elections were held in Bangladesh on Thursday across 299 of the country's 300 constituencies, while the results from two seats were withheld.