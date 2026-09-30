Britain could rejoin the EU after next election, says PM Andy Burnham

By Alex Wickham

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he could campaign to take Britain back into the European Union at the next general election, reopening the country’s debate on its relationship with the continent a decade on from the Brexit vote.

Burnham outlined three options he would discuss at a UK-EU summit slated for later this year. One is rejoining the EU, one is rejoining the bloc’s single market, and another is entering a customs union, he told the BBC in an interview aired on Wednesday morning.

“We could stay as we are, that’s definitely an option, if people think this is the right place to stay,” the premier said. “We could look at what George Osborne has said about a customs union,” he added, referring to the former Conservative chancellor of the exchequer. “We could look at what the Liberal Democrats said at their conference about the single market. Or we could go all the way.”