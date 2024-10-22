China gives $100,000 as humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka after floods

The Chinese government on Tuesday granted flood relief assistance of USD 100,000 to Sri Lanka, marking China's first show of goodwill towards the new government headed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the president's office said.

The president's office in a statement said Chinese Ambassador Qi Zhenhong met Dissanayake and handed over the donation.

"Ambassador Qi Zhenhong handed over LKR 30 million emergency humanitarian relief funds to President Anura Dissanayake to help the people affected by the floods in Sri Lanka. Chinese people are always with Sri Lankan people," the Chinese Embassy in Sri Lanka said on X.