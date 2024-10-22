Close to finalising $50 bn Ukraine loan with US contributions: US Treasury

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that G7 and European Union allies are "very close" to finalizing a $50 billion loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets, with an expected US contribution of about $20 billion.



Yellen told a news conference at the start of International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings that she has a high degree of confidence that the Russian sovereign assets, mostly held in Europe, will remain immobilized despite the continued need for EU renewal of the freeze every six months.

