Close to finalising $50 bn Ukraine loan with US contributions: US Treasury

Yellen told that the Russian sovereign assets, mostly held in Europe, will remain immobilized

Janet Yellen, US Treasury Secretary
File Photo of Janet Yellen.
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that G7 and European Union allies are "very close" to finalizing a $50 billion loan to Ukraine backed by frozen Russian assets, with an expected US contribution of about $20 billion.
 
Yellen told a news conference at the start of International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings that she has a high degree of confidence that the Russian sovereign assets, mostly held in Europe, will remain immobilized despite the continued need for EU renewal of the freeze every six months.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

