Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / China's services activity growth hits 8-month low, shows Caixin PMI

China's services activity growth hits 8-month low, shows Caixin PMI

Business confidence levels eased to the lowest level since March 2020 with concerns about the global economy and rising competition

China flag
China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months and confidence hit a four-year low in June. Image: Shutterstock
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
China's services activity expanded at the slowest pace in eight months and confidence hit a four-year low in June, dragged by slower growth in new orders, a private-sector survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting more economic stimulus is needed.
 
The Caixin/S&P Global services purchasing managers' index (PMI) eased to 51.2 from 54.0 in May, marking the lowest reading since October 2023 but remaining in expansionary territory for the 18th straight month. The 50-mark separates expansion from contraction.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The survey, which covers mostly private and export-oriented companies, aligned with a broader official PMI released on Sunday that showed activity in the services sector plumbed a five-month low.
 
The world's second-largest economy has reported patchy growth in recent months, reinforcing calls for more policy support to achieve an ambitious growth target of around 5 per cent.
 
The new orders subindex fell to 52.1 in June from 55.4 the previous month. Overseas demand also eased slightly even on top of strong exports in May.
 
Business confidence levels eased to the lowest level since March 2020 with concerns about the global economy and rising competition.
 
Service providers were scaling back hiring again last month after adding employment in May.

More From This Section

Skydance reaches new merger deal to buy controlling stake in Paramount

Japan's 1st new banknotes in 20 years use holograms to defeat counterfeits

Italian landowner arrested after Indian worker dies in farm accident

Biden's favourability numbers fall in leaked Democratic polling memo: Puck

Pressure on Biden to step aside, Democrats feel powerless to replace him

But slower rates of inflation for both input and output prices offered a respite to business owners who were grappling with higher input material, labour and transport costs.
 
The Caixin/S&P's composite PMI, which tracks both the services and manufacturing sectors, fell to 52.8 from 54.1.
 
Markets are now focused on a leadership gathering in the middle of July, known as the third plenum, which may announce some reforms.
 
Measures that redistribute income from central authorities to local governments, thus reducing their reliance on land sales, will top the agenda of the gathering, according to policy advisers.
 
"Fiscal and tax reforms should focus on creating more optimistic expectations among market participants," said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

China can end Russia's war in Ukraine with one phone call: Finnish prez

Canada govt to consider blocking factories in pushback on Chinese EVs

China has developed multiple spy facilities in Cuba: US think tank

UN adopts Chinese resolution with US support on closing gap in AI access

US deports 116 Chinese migrants in first 'large' charter flight in 5 years

Topics :ChinaPMIPMI servicesChina economic growthChina GDP growth

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 8:57 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story