China tightens management of rare earths, approves new regulation

China tightened the management of its rare earths industry with the approval of the first comprehensive regulation governing the mining, metal smelting and circulation of the mineral.







Rare earths belong to the country and no organisation or individual are allowed to claim them, the State Council said in a statement on its website. The state will take charge of protective mining of the resource, it said. The new rules take effect on October 1.

Government agencies will have control over the total amount of rare-earth mining and smelting, and will establish a product traceability system, it added. The regulation also stated penalties for illegal activities involving the mineral’s output.