Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Iran goes to runoff polls between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili

Iran goes to runoff polls between reformist Masoud Pezeshkian, Saeed Jalili

Raisi, a 63-year-old protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in May

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting
Raisi, a 63-year-old protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in May. (Photo: Shutterstock)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 2:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran will hold a runoff presidential election to replace the late hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi, an official said Saturday, after an initial vote saw the top candidates not secure an outright win.

The election this coming Friday will pit reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian against the hard-line former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mohsen Eslami, an election spokesman, announced the result in a news conference carried by Iranian state television. He said of 24.5 million votes cast, Pezeshkian got 10.4 million while Jalili received 9.4 million. Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf got 3.3 million. Shiite cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi had over 206,000 votes.

Raisi, a 63-year-old protege of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, died in a helicopter crash in May.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Iran concludes polls to replace president killed in helicopter crash

Iran's presidential race: Candidates debate foreign policy ahead of vote

Iran's presidential candidates debate economic policies ahead of voting

Iran's centre of power moves from clerical slippers to combat boots

Houthi rebels claim they shot down another drone; US army denies claim

Topics :Iran economyUS Iran tensionsMiddle EastWest Asia

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story