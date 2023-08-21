Home / World News / Citi mulls plan to split institutional clients group in overhaul: Report

Citi mulls plan to split institutional clients group in overhaul: Report

The plan would split the Institutional Clients Group into its three primary business segments: investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, the FT report said

Reuters
The new units will be run by their current heads, who would report directly to Fraser, the newspaper said | Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:42 AM IST
Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is considering a plan to disband the bank's biggest division, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The plan would split the Institutional Clients Group into its three primary business segments: investment and corporate banking, global markets and transaction services, the FT report said.

The new units will be run by their current heads, who would report directly to Fraser, the newspaper said.

This move comes as Paco Ybarra, the CEO of the division, gets set to leave in the first half of 2024, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Citigroup did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Topics :Citigroup CEOCitigroup

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:42 AM IST

