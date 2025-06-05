Home / World News / Colorado firebomb attack: US judge halts deportation of accused's family

Colorado firebomb attack: US judge halts deportation of accused's family

Egyptian national Soliman was arrested for attacking a pro-Israel group in Boulder using an inflammable substance; the order blocking his family's deportation followed an urgent legal request

Colorado firebombing, Boulder, Palestine
Mohamed Soliman has been accused of firebombing a pro-Israel gathering in Boulder (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
A judge in Colorado has temporarily stopped the deportation of the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of firebombing a pro-Israel gathering in Boulder. The order protects his wife and five children from removal while legal proceedings are underway.
 
US District Judge Gordon P Gallagher issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) barring immigration authorities from deporting Soliman's wife, Hayem El Gamal, and their five minor children. The order will remain in effect until 13 June.
 
"Defendants are temporarily restrained and enjoined from removing Hayem El Gamal and her five minor children from the State of Colorado or the United States," Judge Gallagher stated in the ruling.
 
Soliman, an Egyptian national, was arrested on June 2 in connection with the attack on a pro-Israel group in Boulder. Authorities say that Soliman, who had overstayed his US visa, used an inflammable substance during the incident.
 
Family facing deportation
 
The restraining order followed an urgent legal request filed by Susanna Dvortsin, a friend of El Gamal. Dvortsin argued that the family risked immediate deportation without due process. Judge Gallagher agreed, citing the risk of “irreparable harm” if the family were removed before a hearing.
 
A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 13 June at the Byron G Rogers Courthouse in Denver, where the court will decide whether to extend or modify the restraining order.
 
Pro-Israel demonstration attacked
 
Six people were injured on 1 June when Soliman allegedly shouted 'Free Palestine' and attacked a crowd with an inflammable substance.
 
The incident took place as members of the volunteer group Run For Their Lives were completing their weekly walk, held to raise awareness about hostages still detained in Gaza.
 
Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned the attack, stating that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.”
 
The incident occurred amid escalating tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has contributed to a rise in antisemitic violence across the United States.
 
Immigration status under scrutiny
 
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller commented on X, claiming the suspect was a foreign national who “illegally overstayed (his) visa".
 
According to CNN, Soliman had been denied a visa in 2005, though it remains unclear how he later entered and remained in the country.

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

