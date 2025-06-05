Colorado firebomb attack: US judge halts deportation of accused's family

A judge in Colorado has temporarily stopped the deportation of the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of firebombing a pro-Israel gathering in Boulder. The order protects his wife and five children from removal while legal proceedings are underway.

US District Judge Gordon P Gallagher issued a temporary restraining order (TRO) barring immigration authorities from deporting Soliman's wife, Hayem El Gamal, and their five minor children. The order will remain in effect until 13 June.

"Defendants are temporarily restrained and enjoined from removing Hayem El Gamal and her five minor children from the State of Colorado or the United States," Judge Gallagher stated in the ruling.

Soliman, an Egyptian national, was arrested on June 2 in connection with the attack on a pro-Israel group in Boulder. Authorities say that Soliman, who had overstayed his US visa, used an inflammable substance during the incident. Family facing deportation The restraining order followed an urgent legal request filed by Susanna Dvortsin, a friend of El Gamal. Dvortsin argued that the family risked immediate deportation without due process. Judge Gallagher agreed, citing the risk of “irreparable harm” if the family were removed before a hearing. A hearing on the matter is scheduled for 13 June at the Byron G Rogers Courthouse in Denver, where the court will decide whether to extend or modify the restraining order.

Pro-Israel demonstration attacked Six people were injured on 1 June when Soliman allegedly shouted 'Free Palestine' and attacked a crowd with an inflammable substance. The incident took place as members of the volunteer group Run For Their Lives were completing their weekly walk, held to raise awareness about hostages still detained in Gaza. Colorado Governor Jared Polis condemned the attack, stating that “hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable.” The incident occurred amid escalating tensions linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict, which has contributed to a rise in antisemitic violence across the United States. Immigration status under scrutiny