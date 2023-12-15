Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan, no loss of life reported

Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Pakistan, no loss of life reported

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 15-12-2023, 09:13:59 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 67.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform 'X'

Earthquake. Representative image by Shutterstock
ANI Asia

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2023 | 11:23 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Pakistan on Friday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NSC).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 09:13:59 IST on Friday at a depth of 10 km.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 15-12-2023, 09:13:59 IST, Lat: 29.65 & Long: 67.22, Depth: 10 Km, Region: Pakistan," NCS said in a post on social media platform 'X'.

Further details are awaited.

On Tuesday, earthquake tremors jolted parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported.

As per Pakistan's seismological centre, the earthquake tremors were felt in Swat, Mingora, Lower Pir, Upper Dir and adjoining areas.

People came out of their houses in fear. As per initial reports, no loss of life was reported and there wasn't any property damage.

First Published: Dec 15 2023 | 11:23 AM IST

