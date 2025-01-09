'Hatred of humanity': Musk slams George Soros for funding Hamas-linked NGOs

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again criticised billionaire George Soros, accusing him of "hatred of humanity" that extends to Israel. Musk, owner of X, made these comments while sharing a news report about Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan's condemnation of Soros for donating $15 million to NGOs that allegedly support the Hamas militant group.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Tesla chief wrote, "George Soros' hatred of humanity includes Israel btw."

This remark is the latest in a series of attacks Musk has directed at Soros, who was recently awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Joe Biden, a move Musk called a "travesty".

Previously, Musk had shared a meme comparing Soros to Darth Sidious (Sheev Palpatine) from Star Wars, suggesting that Soros, like Palpatine, may be concealing his true intentions behind a facade of philanthropy. The meme was captioned, "George Soros looking quite good here. Must be the lighting".

Soros has long faced criticism, particularly from conservative circles. Last year, Musk compared him to Magneto, the X-Men supervillain, and in a conversation with journalist Brian Krassenstein, Musk reiterated his claim that Soros "hates humanity", without offering evidence to support this assertion.

In December last year, Erdan told Fox News that Soros' donations are shameful. "George Soros’ donations to organisations that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state are shameful. However, I am not surprised," Erdan had said.

Soros has also been in the news in India recently. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Congress leader Sonia Gandhi of having ties to organisations funded by the billionaire, which they claim have taken anti-India positions on issues such as Kashmir. The Congress party has vehemently rejected these accusations.

Additionally, Soros has been linked to controversies surrounding the Adani Group, with claims that organisations financed by Soros were involved with the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP). The OCCRP has alleged that the Adani Group used opaque funds from Mauritius to funnel investments into its companies.