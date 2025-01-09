Los Angeles wildfires LIVE updates: 5 dead, thousands evacuate as wildfires rage in Hollywood Hills

Los Angeles wildfires LIVE updates: Raging wildfires have cast an eerie glow over Los Angeles, disrupting the streets near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and Madame Tussauds. Helicopters buzzed low overhead, dousing flames with water. Tourists and residents evacuated hotels on foot, towing suitcases through gridlocked streets. Erratic gusts of up to 129 kmph are still complicating containment efforts, with embers carried miles ahead of the fires, igniting new hotspots. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass described the situation as ‘unpredictable.’ Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fuelled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke. Tens of thousands of people have been notified by authorities to evacuate their homes because of the multiple fires burning in the Los Angeles region. Officials say at least five people have died in the wildfires. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes on Wednesday, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena. One of the fires was the most destructive in the modern history of the city of LA.

Jamie Lee Curtis said Wednesday on Instagram that her family is safe, but she suggested her neighborhood and possibly her home is on fire. She said many of her friends lost their homes. "It's a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze," Curtis said. Other stars who have homes in the area include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Many are awaiting word on whether their homes survived the flames.