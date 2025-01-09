Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Trump touts 'Gulf of America'; Mexico retaliates with 'Mexican America'

US President-elect Donald Trump proposed renaming the Gulf of Mexico as 'Gulf of America'; Mexico counters with 'Mexican America' for North America

Donald Trump, Mexico President
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
In a response to US President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the ‘Gulf of America’, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo countered with her own proposal: To rename North America as ‘America Mexicana’ or ‘Mexican America’.
 
During a press briefing, standing before a global map, Sheinbaum delivered her suggestion. She pointed to a historic precedent, citing an 1814 founding document that referred to the continent in those terms. “That sounds nice, no?” she quipped.
 
She also reminded that the ocean basin, shared by the US Gulf Coast, eastern Mexico, and Cuba, has been known as the Gulf of Mexico since 1607. Her comments came just a day after Trump announced his plans to rename the Gulf, claiming it had “a beautiful ring”.  
 
“It’s appropriate,” Trump said, doubling down on his stance. “And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.” He went further, accusing Mexico of being controlled by drug cartels. Sheinbaum responded, saying, “In Mexico, the people rule.”
 
 
Sheinbaum’s sharp wit during the press briefing quickly gained traction on social media. “Humour can be a good tactic. It projects strength, which is what Trump responds to. It was probably the right choice on this issue,” said Brian Winter, Vice President of the New York-based Council of the Americas. 

“Although President Sheinbaum knows it won’t work on everything – Trump and his administration will demand serious engagement from Mexico on the big issues of immigration, drugs, and trade," he added.
 
Trump’s suggestion to impose a 25 per cent tariff on Mexican imports drew a stern warning from Sheinbaum. She cautioned that such measures would not only harm Mexico but also cause inflation and job losses in the United States. “Any sort of tax is not acceptable,” she said, adding, “It would have devastating effects for both economies.”  
 
[With agency inputs]
First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

