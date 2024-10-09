Elon Musk's X to be reinstated in Brazil after complying with SC demands

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Elon Musk's X was blocked on August 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people and one of X's biggest markets

Elon Musk, X
Despite Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of de Moraes' demands
AP Sao Paulo
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 7:03 AM IST
The Brazilian Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes on Tuesday authorised the restoration of social media platform X's service in Brazil, over a month after its nationwide shutdown, according to a statement posted on the court's website.

Elon Musk's X was blocked on August 30 in the highly online country of 213 million people and one of X's biggest markets, with estimates of its userbase ranging from 20 to 40 million.

De Moraes ordered the shutdown after a monthslong dispute with Musk over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation. Musk had disparaged de Moraes, calling him an authoritarian and a censor, despite the fact his rulings, including X's nationwide suspension, were repeatedly upheld by his peers.

Despite Musk's public bravado, ultimately X complied with all of de Moraes' demands. They included blocking certain accounts from the platform, paying outstanding fines and naming a legal representative. Failure to do the latter had triggered the suspension.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

