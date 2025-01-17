Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / SpaceX Starship explodes: What went wrong with Elon Musk's rocket?

SpaceX Starship explodes: What went wrong with Elon Musk's rocket?

The explosion, which took place over the Gulf of Mexico, caused nearby airline flights to change course to avoid falling debris

Starship
A video showing Starship debris falling from the sky went viral on social media. (Elon Musk/X)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded just minutes into its seventh test flight, a major setback in the company’s ambitious mission to build a next-generation spacecraft. The rocket, which was carrying its first test payload of mock satellites, lifted off from South Texas at 5.38 pm EST (2238 GMT) but lost contact with SpaceX mission control just eight minutes later.
 
The explosion prompted airlines flying over the Gulf of Mexico to alter their routes to avoid falling debris, adding to the urgency of the situation. This is another hurdle for SpaceX’s flagship rocket program, which had been making significant progress in recent months.
 
 

What went wrong with SpaceX’s Starship test flight? 

While SpaceX continues to investigate the cause of the failure, initial reports point to an oxygen leak as the likely culprit. Elon Musk, the company’s CEO, took to his social media platform, X, to share early findings.
 
“Preliminary indication is that we had an oxygen/fuel leak in the cavity above the ship engine firewall that was large enough to build pressure in excess of the vent capacity,” Musk said in his post.
 

Also Read

'Community Notes' model on Meta platforms will not apply to paid ads

As Biden warns of 'oligarchy,' Trump inauguration to host tech billionaires

SpaceX's Starship explodes in space after launch, forces flights to divert

UK backs probe into child sexual abuse gangs after Musk stoked controversy

As pressure mounts, UK govt announces probes into child rape gangs

 
Despite the setback, Musk remained optimistic about future launches, saying the team would make the necessary adjustments to prevent similar issues. “Apart from obviously double-checking for leaks, we will add fire suppression to that volume and probably increase the vent area. Nothing so far suggests pushing the next launch past next month,” he said.
 

Will Starship reach Mars? 

This test flight was part of Musk’s broader goal to build a rocket capable of ferrying humans and cargo to Mars. The explosion marks the seventh Starship test since 2023, as SpaceX works to push the limits of its technology. While the failure is disappointing, it is part of SpaceX’s “test-to-failure” approach, where prototypes are intentionally pushed to their engineering limits in order to gather critical data for future improvements.
 
The last major Starship failure occurred in March 2024, when the upper stage failed while reentering Earth’s atmosphere over the Indian Ocean. However, Thursday’s explosion was notable because the mission had previously seen success in the phase that failed this time.
 
Meanwhile, the Falcon Super Heavy booster, which is part of the Starship system, successfully returned to its launchpad about seven minutes after liftoff, just as planned. The booster slowed its descent by reigniting its Raptor engines and was safely secured by mechanical arms on the launch tower.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Scott Bessent backs Fed independence, dollar, sanctions on Russian oil

Bird feathers, blood likely found in engines of South Korea's crashed jet

Boeing resumes 777X test flights after grounding in Aug due to engine issue

New home prices in China flat for first time in 18 months after govt push

Hostage deal sealed in Gaza conflict: Netanyahu confirms agreement

Topics :Elon MuskSpaceXrocket launchBS Web Reports

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story