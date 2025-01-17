Hostage deal sealed in Gaza conflict: Netanyahu confirms agreement

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that a deal to release hostages held in Gaza has been finalised. The agreement, delayed due to last-minute disputes, will be presented to Israel’s security Cabinet and government for approval. This development follows 15 months of intense conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The deal aims to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel. It also includes a temporary ceasefire in Gaza, allowing displaced Palestinians to return to their homes. Netanyahu stated that Israel remains committed to its war objectives, including the safe return of all hostages, both living and deceased.

Conflict timeline

The ongoing war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, killing over 1,200 civilians and taking hostages. In response, Israeli airstrikes have devastated Gaza, resulting in over 46,000 Palestinian deaths. Rights organisations have accused Israel of war crimes, allegations that the Israeli government denies.

Challenges in reaching the deal

The agreement faced hurdles, with Netanyahu’s office accusing Hamas of reneging on specific terms. The disputes reportedly involved the deployment of Israeli forces near Gaza’s border with Egypt, an issue Hamas denied. Izzat al-Rishq, a senior Hamas official, affirmed the group’s commitment to the agreement.

Domestically, Netanyahu faced resistance from far-right coalition partners who opposed the ceasefire. Hardline National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir even threatened to leave the government if the deal was approved. These tensions highlight the political challenges Netanyahu faces in maintaining support within his coalition.

Ongoing violence

Despite progress toward the ceasefire, violence persists. Israeli airstrikes on Thursday killed at least 72 people in Gaza. The fragile situation underscores the urgency of the agreement while raising concerns about the long-term stability of the region.

The ceasefire deal offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise dire humanitarian crisis, though its success will depend on effective implementation and mutual cooperation.