FAA will not require urgent 737 MAX engine action after bird strikes

The Federal Aviation Administration said on Tuesday it will not require any immediate action after convening a review board to consider concerns about Boeing 737 MAX engines after two bird strike incidents on Southwest Airlines planes in 2023.

The FAA Corrective Action Review Board reviewed the CFM LEAP-1B engine bird strikes which led to smoke entering two Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The board determined the issue does not warrant immediate action and the FAA will follow its standard regulatory process to address it, the agency said.

"The FAA continues to assess how these events could affect other engines with similar structural designs," the agency said, adding it will issue a notice to foreign aviation regulators "about new information Boeing provided to operators of aircraft with LEAP-1B engines."

The FAA had been considering recommendations for new takeoff procedures to close the airflow to one or both engines to address the potential impact of a bird strike and prevent smoke from entering the cockpit.

The development of a permanent fix could extend delays to certification of Boeing's MAX 7 and MAX 10 models.

Reuters reported last week the FAA was considering whether a change in procedures made sense to address the extremely rare incident when pilots have an established procedure to address the issue.

Boeing said Tuesday it continues "to follow regulatory processes to properly address potential issues and ensure the continued safety of the global fleet."

Southwest Airlines said on Tuesday it previously notified flight crews about the effects of certain bird strikes following the two events and "reiterated the importance of following established safety procedures that are part of the company's recurrent pilot training."

Southwest said it continues to work with "manufacturers and safety regulators to identify a permanent solution." The Seattle Times reported a design change could involve a software update to alter what happens to airflow valves when an engine fan blade breaks because of a bird strike or other reason.

CFM, the world's largest engine maker by units sold, is co-owned by GE Aerospace and Safran. GE Aerospace said it is "supportive of FAA's decision and will continue to work closely with Boeing and regulators." Last week, the National Transportation Safety Board said it opened an investigation into the Southwest left engine bird strike and subsequent smoke in cockpit event that occurred near New Orleans in December 2023.

The other incident occurred in a Southwest March 2023 flight that had departed Havana and in which a bird strike led to smoke filling the passenger cabin.

Boeing in February published a bulletin to inform flight crews of potential flight deck and cabin effects associated with severe engine damage.

Boeing's 737 MAX 7 and 10 are delayed as the planemaker works to address an engine anti-ice system that could lead to it overheating and potentially causing an engine failure before the planes can be certified.

