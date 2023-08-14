Home / World News / Ford lures Apple executive to run new unit selling software subscriptions

Ford lures Apple executive to run new unit selling software subscriptions

It hired Peter Stern, who was Apple's vice president of services. He'll run Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services

AP Detroit

Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 8:01 PM IST
Ford has hired away a key Apple executive to run a new business unit that will sell software-related subscription services to vehicle owners.

The Dearborn, Michigan, automaker said Monday it hired Peter Stern, who was Apple's vice president of services. He'll run Ford Integrated Services, a unit that will combine software and hardware into services.

At Apple, Stern oversaw Apple TV plus, iCloud storage, Apple Books, the arcade and fitness operations and other businesses, Ford said in a statement Monday.

Stern started Monday and reports directly to CEO Jim Farley.

Stern also will expand Ford's BlueCruise hands-free partially automated driving system, as well as productivity and safety and security services, the statement said.

Topics :Apple IncFordSoftware services

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 8:01 PM IST

