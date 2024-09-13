Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

From earrings to witchcraft, Trump-Harris debate fuels conspiracy theories

US Presidential debate: Following the Trump-Harris debate, MAGA supporters ignited a wave of conspiracy theories, alleging hidden earpieces and supernatural manipulations

Kamala Harris, Donald Trump
US Presidential debate: Kamala Harris vs Donald Trump
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 1:38 PM IST
After a heated presidential debate between Republican contender Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris on September 10, a surge of conspiracy theories has emerged, predominantly fuelled by Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters. These theories span from claims that Harris was using hidden earpieces to bizarre allegations of supernatural manipulations.

Social media has been flooded with increasingly wild theories, all aimed at undermining both Harris and the 1 hour 45-minute debate. One of the most prominent claims suggests that Harris was wearing advanced wireless earphones disguised as pearl earrings during the presidential debate.

Trump vs Harris: Kamala Harris’ earrings in question

Several MAGA supporters on X (formerly Twitter) have claimed that the Vice President’s fashionable earrings were not just accessories but Nova H1 earphones — promoted as the first and only wireless earphones integrated into a pair of pearl earrings.

The claims gained momentum after a user posted on Twitter, “Busted! She’s wearing earphone earrings,” accompanied by comparative images of Harris’s earrings and a prototype of the Nova H1 earphones, highlighting their similar appearances.

Despite these claims, Twitter fact-checkers quickly debunked the theory. A clarification on the viral post revealed that the Nova H1 earphones are still under development and are part of a Kickstarter campaign. It also noted that Harris’s earrings were simply transparent pearls from Tiffany & Co, not advanced technology.

However, this did not stop the allegations. One user remarked, “This is BIG if true. Of course, she would cheat,” while others said, “No wonder they want the mics muted in between so she can hear the ear mic.”

Harris’s team had requested open microphones for the debate, contrary to claims that muted mics were part of a hidden scheme. Despite these clarifications, the conspiracy theory persisted, with one Trump supporter admitting, “I’m team Trump, but these are not the same; it doesn’t mean it can’t happen, but they’re not identical.”

US Presidential debate: Witchcraft theory

Amid the earphone controversy, a new theory emerged, this time accusing Harris and the debate moderators of participating in “witchcraft”. Lance Wallnau, a notable Trump supporter, posted claims that the debate was swayed by occult-driven “deception, manipulation, and domination”. He alleged that the moderators’ questioning was part of a mystical scheme to ensure Harris's victory, even suggesting that “something supernatural needs to disrupt this counterfeit momentum.”

In addition to these bizarre claims, some MAGA supporters contended that the debate was skewed in Harris’s favour. They alleged that the moderators had shared questions with her in advance, supporting the notion that the debate was engineered to benefit the Democratic candidate.

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

