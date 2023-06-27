Home / World News / G7 to work closely following Russia uprising: Japanese PM Kishida

G7 to work closely following Russia uprising: Japanese PM Kishida

He made these remarks in reference to the rebellion that seemed to have dealt a blow to the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin

ANI
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 7:39 AM IST
Follow Us

Following a short-lived uprising by the Wagner mercenary group in Russia, the Japanese government on Monday said that it will coordinate with the other Group of Seven (G7) countries in addressing the situation, adding the development warrants "serious attention," Kyodo News reported.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida told reporters, "We would like to respond to the situation by closely working with the G7." He made these remarks in reference to the rebellion that seemed to have dealt a blow to the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in the midst of a Ukrainian counteroffensive in the war launched by Moscow in February last year.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that he has not heard of any major clashes in Russia following the rebellion, but the government will make efforts to ensure the safety of Japanese citizens residing in the country, as per Kyodo News.

Kyodo News is a news agency based in Minato, Tokyo.

Mastsuno refrained from commenting on the possible impact of the uprising on Putin's rule and the war in Ukraine. He added, "We will continue to closely watch the Wagner Group's moves and Russia's domestic situation with serious attention."

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, which had been fighting with the Russian military in Ukraine, announced on Saturday that his forces would halt their assault on Moscow to save "shedding Russian blood."

Amid a flurry of diplomatic action as tensions rose, the G7 foreign ministers agreed on Saturday during phone calls to closely coordinate their response as they discussed "urgent challenges the international community is facing," according to the Japanese government, according to Kyodo News.

The G-7 includes the European Union in addition to the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom. At the moment, Japan is the group's rotating chair.

In a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, US President Joe Biden reaffirmed the United States "unwavering US support, including through continued security, economic, and humanitarian aid," according to the White House.

In a television interview on Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that the movement revealed "real cracks" in Putin's control.

He said, "We can't speculate or know exactly where that's going to go. We do know that Putin has a lot more to answer for in the weeks and months ahead," Kyodo News reported.

Also Read

Wagner mercenary leader issues 1st audio statement since halting mutiny

Russia urges Wagner forces to return to 'points of permanent deployment'

Russian minister Shoigu makes 1st public appearance since mercenary revolt

Wagner group's revolt against Moscow fizzles but exposes vulnerabilities

Russia's Wagner Group boss threatens Bakhmut pullout in Ukraine

Israel ok's plans for 5,000 settlement homes, defying White House calls

Diwali to become school holiday in New York City, mayor announces

Hajj pilgrimage starts in Saudi Arabia, with 2 mn expected after Covid

US stocks muted as rate hike worries linger, Russia tension simmers

President Putin's position is absolutely stable: Russian diplomat

Topics :Vladimir PutinG7RussiaJapan

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story