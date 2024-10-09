Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Google Deepmind CEO Hassabis among 3 winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Google Deepmind CEO Hassabis among 3 winners of Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 was awarded in two parts: one to David Baker, and the other jointly to Demis Hassabis and John Jumper, for their contributions to decoding the protein structure

Nobel Prize Chemistry 2024
Nobel Prize Chemistry 2024: David Baker, Demis Hassabis and John Jumper. (Credit: Nobel Prize Outreach)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awards the annual Nobel Prizes, announced on Wednesday that the prestigious award in the field of Chemistry has been split between David Baker for his contributions to computational protein design and jointly to Demis Hassabis and John M. Jumper for their work in protein structure prediction.

“The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 is about proteins, life’s ingenious chemical tools,” the academy said in a statement, while announcing the winners for 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The committee said that Baker had been awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for achieving the feat of designing entirely new types of proteins. Meanwhile, Hassabis and Jumper were recognised for their breakthrough in creating an advanced artificial intelligence model that accurately predicts the intricate structures of proteins. Their model can predict the structure of almost all known proteins.

Hassabis and Jumper’s AI model, which is known as AlphaFold2, can be used to predict the structure of virtually all the 200 million proteins. Since its creation, the model has been used by over two million people from 190 countries, the academy said.

About the winners:

Baker, born in 1962 in Washington’s Seattle, is currently a professor at the University of Washington. He earned his PhD in 1989 from the University of California, Berkeley and his discovery has innovative applications in various scientific fields.

Hassabis, born in 1976 in London, United Kingdom, is the CEO of Google DeepMind. He got his PhD in 2009 from University College London and leads the AI research at Google DeepMind.

Jumper, born in 1985, is a senior research scientist at Google DeepMind in London. He earned his PhD in 2017 from the University of Chicago.

More From This Section

Google loses final EU court appeal in $2.7 bn antitrust shopping case

Florida braces for Hurricane Milton, second-strongest storm in Gulf history

Gold's fall continues on sixth day ahead of Fed meet, US inflation data

Large-scale Israeli offensive in northern Gaza kills, wounds dozens

Melinda French Gates launches $250 million initiative for women's health


In addition to the prestigious recognition, the three winners will receive a prize of 11 million Swedish kronor, divided into two parts: Half awarded to Baker and the other half jointly to Hassabis and Jumper.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Russia sliding back toward Stalinist times, says human rights advocate

Malala Day 2024: History, significance, quotes and why we celebrate it

US lawmakers meet Tibet's Dalai Lama, warn China on choice of successor

Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus indicted on embezzlement charges

Centre approves fortified rice supply continuation till December 2028

Topics :Nobel PrizeGooglenobel peace prizeBS Web ReportsNobel Chemistry Prize

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story