Home / World News / Google, Meta, Tiktok's debts removed from Russian state bailiffs' database

Google, Meta, Tiktok's debts removed from Russian state bailiffs' database

But the database, accessed by Reuters on Wednesday, still includes X (formerly Twitter) and Twitch, with fines totalling 51 million roubles ($560,730) and 23 million roubles ($252,879), respectively

Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 12:37 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Fines imposed by Russian courts on Alphabet's Google and YouTube, Meta, TikTok and Telegram appear to have been settled as the companies are no longer registered as debtors in the state bailiffs' database.
 
But the database, accessed by Reuters on Wednesday, still includes X (formerly Twitter) and Twitch, with fines totalling 51 million roubles ($560,730) and 23 million roubles ($252,879), respectively.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Google, Meta, TikTok and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment. State bailiffs could not immediately be reached.

Russia has been at loggerheads with foreign technology companies over what it deems unlawful content and a failure to store user data locally, in simmering disputes that intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Following the invasion, Twitter and Meta Platforms' Facebook and Instagram were blocked, and Google-owned YouTube became a particular target of the Russian state's ire.

In late 2023, a Russian court imposed a fine against Google of 4.6 billion roubles ($50.4 million), calculated as a proportion of its annual turnover in Russia. Meta, which was labelled as "extremist" in 2022, has also been subjected to fines as a proportion of its Russian revenue.

Also Read

Pixel 8 review: Google's software, AI in compact and cost-effective package

Google launches Pixel 8 series, Watch 2: India prices, introductory offers

Google to bring AI-powered' Help Me Write' to Chrome for desktops: Report

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

Google employee salaries leaked, software engineers paid Rs 5.90 crore

Japan Coast Guard plane not cleared for takeoff before runway crash: Report

Apple leads $370 billion tech rout in reversal from group's 2023 rally

China fires top official to stem games fallout, contain damage: Report

China's top banks tighten exposure to smaller peers to curb credit risk

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war in deal brokered by UAE

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :GoogleMetaverseTikTokRussia

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 12:37 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story