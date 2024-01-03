Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war in deal brokered by UAE

Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian authorities said that 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that 248 Russian servicemen have been freed from Ukrainian captivity. The ministry said that the deal was made possible thanks to mediatory efforts by the United Arab Emirates.

The massive prisoner exchange followed other such deals earlier in the war, which is nearing the two-year mark.