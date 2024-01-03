Home / World News / Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war in deal brokered by UAE

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners of war in deal brokered by UAE

The massive prisoner exchange followed other such deals earlier in the war, which is nearing the two-year mark

AP Kyiv

Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 10:52 PM IST
Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday exchanged hundreds of prisoners of war under a deal sponsored by the United Arab Emirates.

Ukrainian authorities said that 230 Ukrainian prisoners of war returned home.

Russia's Defence Ministry said that 248 Russian servicemen have been freed from Ukrainian captivity. The ministry said that the deal was made possible thanks to mediatory efforts by the United Arab Emirates.

The massive prisoner exchange followed other such deals earlier in the war, which is nearing the two-year mark.

Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 10:52 PM IST

