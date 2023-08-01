Home / World News / Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

YouTube Shorts, short-version video sharing platform of YouTube, has crossed 2 billion views by logged-in users monthly, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2023 | 11:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

YouTube Shorts, short-version video sharing platform of YouTube, has crossed 2 billion views by logged-in users monthly, the company said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

Seeing the rise in short-format portrait videos, the Google-owned online video sharing platform has launched new features to lure more creators on its platform.

The company is testing a mobile-first vertical live experience for creators to get discovered on the Shorts feed, it said.

YouTube Shorts has also launched six new tools such as collab for remixing videos in side-by-side format, suggestions for remixing videos and replying to comments with a "Shorts" video and saving them to playlists, among others, according to the blogpost.

Last month, Meta-owned Instagram announced enhancements to Reel templates like text, transitions and AR effects, Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared in a reel.

Also Read

What's new on YouTube: More ads, including a 30 sec long unskippable on TVs

YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

Here's how youngsters from India's small towns are making it big on YouTube

YouTube rolls out 'YouTube Kids' to game consoles, smart TVs and Roku

YouTube to remove 'overlay ads' from April 6: How will it impact you?

Floods around Chinese capital kill at least 20, leave 27 missing: Report

BlackRock, MSCI draw scrutiny from US congressional committee on China

FTX draft bankruptcy plan seeks cash repayment, FTT wipeout: Report

CVS Health Corp to cut 5,000 jobs amid shift away from retail focus

COP28 president UAE, UN body on climate change sign Host Country Agreement

Topics :YouTube

First Published: Aug 01 2023 | 11:28 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Foxconn Industrial Internet denies signing deal with Tamil Nadu: Report

ED raids Hero MotoCorp Chairman Munjal's residence; PMLA case registered

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Reliance Retail launches new 4G-enabled JioBook priced at Rs 16,499

Samsung eyes 50% market share in premium segment with Fold 5, Flip 5

Economy News

Commercial LPG cylinder price cut by Rs 100, domestic stays same

Govt hikes windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,250 per tonne from Aug 1

Next Story