'Hamas Oct 7 attack on Israel was correct': Iranian leader Ali Khamenei

Amid heightened tensions in West Asia, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei led Friday prayers for the first time in nearly five years, where he urged the Muslim community to unite and honoured slain Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah. Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli airstrike on September 27, a development that followed the escalation of tensions between the Iran-backed militant organisation and Israel in the wake of the Gaza war.





ALSO READ: Is Nasrallah's successor Hashem Safieddine eliminated in Israeli strikes? During his address, Khamenei stressed Muslim unity and said that the wave of missile attacks carried out by Iran on Israel on October 1 was the “least punishment” for Israel, praising the Iranian armed forces for the operation. Iran launched the barrage of attacks called 'Operation true promise II', in response to the killing of Nasrallah and other top leaders. Israel and its closest ally, the United States, have vowed consequences for the Islamic nation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Remembering Nasrallah, Khamenei said, “The popularity of Nasrallah goes beyond Lebanon, Iran, and the Arab world.”

His address was broadcast live by Iranian-owned media PressTV, which reported that Khamenei warned, “If needed, Iran will attack occupied Palestine again.” Khamenei also cautioned the “backers” of Israel to stay away from the ongoing tensions. He blamed the US for trying to control regional resources by using the Israeli regime.

“The Israeli regime’s crimes will lead to its eradication,” the Iranian Supreme Leader was quoted as saying by PressTV.

More From This Section

“Resistance will emerge victorious,” he said, referring to the Axis of Resistance, a political alliance of Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, and other militant groups in West Asia backed by Iran.

He also stated that the October 7 attack on Israel, carried out by Hamas, was “logical” and “the correct move.” The recent tensions between Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Israel are an extension of the Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, which was triggered by the militant group’s October 7 attack.



He urged the various nations to show solidarity with the "oppressed people" and remarked that no one can blame the Palestinians and their supporters for resisting the Israeli regime.