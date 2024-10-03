Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

In a World War II reminder for Japan, war-era bomb detonates at airport

Japan authorities confirmed that a Second World War-era 500-pound US bomb was responsible for the explosion at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan, and no further threat remains

A World War II era US bomb detonated at Miyazaki airport in Japan.(Photo: Reuters)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 9:41 AM IST
The horrors of the Second World War continue to haunt Japan. On Wednesday, October 2, a US bomb from the war, long buried beneath a Japanese airport, detonated unexpectedly, leaving a large crater on a taxiway and leading to the cancellation of over 80 flights, though fortunately, no one was injured.

Citing the Land and Transport Ministry, several media outlets reported that no aircraft were nearby when the explosion occurred at Miyazaki Airport in southwestern Japan.

An investigation by the Self-Defense Forces and police confirmed that a 500-pound US bomb was responsible for the explosion, and no further threat remains. The cause of the sudden explosion could not be determined. However, authorities are investigating the cause of the bomb’s sudden detonation, reported AFP.

Footage from a local aviation school captured the moment of the blast, showing asphalt debris shooting into the air. Japanese television later aired videos depicting the crater, which was reportedly 7 metres (23 feet) wide and 1 metre (3 feet) deep.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi confirmed that more than 80 flights were cancelled, but the airport hoped to resume services by Thursday morning, reported Reuters.

Originally built in 1943 as a training field for the Imperial Japanese Navy, Miyazaki Airport was once a site from which kamikaze pilots embarked on their missions during the war.

Defence Ministry officials noted that the region has seen the discovery of several unexploded bombs dropped by the US military during the war. Across Japan, hundreds of tonnes of unexploded ordnance remain buried, with many being unearthed during construction work.

The presence of unexploded bombs continues to be a pressing issue for Japan, where hidden remnants of the conflict still pose risks to public safety. Even now, more than 79 years since the end of the Second World War, unexploded bombs are still found throughout Japan. The Self-Defense Forces reported that, in FY23 alone, 2,348 bombs weighing a total of 37.5 tonnes were safely disposed of.

Notably, this issue is not limited to Japan. Last year, a World War II bomb unearthed in England exploded unexpectedly in what authorities described as an “unplanned” detonation.
Topics :BS Web ReportsJapanWorld War IIWorld War 2

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 9:41 AM IST

