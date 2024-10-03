French Embassy in Iran issues travel warnings over tensions with Israel

The French Embassy in Iran asked all its nationals to be wary of the developments in the Middle East and asked them to be careful in their travels to Iran. "We call on all French people to remain very careful and vigilant in their travels in Iran, to stay carefully away from any possible gathering and to keep informed of the news and possible messages or instructions from the French Embassy in Iran in the coming days through the usual channels: https://ir.ambafrance.org/," read French Embassy in Iran statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp They advised their nationals to absolutely refrain from coming to Iran and asked them to leave Iranian territory as soon as possible.

"For French nationals passing through Iran: it is recalled that it remains recommended that non-resident French nationals absolutely refrain from coming to Iran; for those who are there despite everything, it is recommended to limit their movements, to avoid any gathering and to leave Iranian territory as soon as possible as soon as the airspace is opened," the statement added.

"For French people residing in Iran: it is recommended that those French people residing in Iran who are able to do so, and as soon as international air traffic resumes, temporarily leave the country," added the statement.



The French Embassy in Iran remains open and fully mobilized to serve the French community. Never hesitate to contact us as soon as you consider it useful to inform us of any difficulty: +98 21 64 09 40 00, the statement said.

Israel Defence Forces on October 1 night released footage of hundreds of Iranian missiles as they rained over the Old City in Jerusalem in a major escalation of the raging conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the IDF said, "Watch as Iranian missiles rain over the Old City in Jerusalem, a holy site for Muslims, Christians and Jews. This is the target of the Iranian regime: everyone.