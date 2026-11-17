Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's Information Adviser Zahed Ur Rahman on Tuesday said that India or any other country could not dictate terms over deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's return home.

"Neither India nor any other country can dictate terms on this," Zahed said during a media briefing when asked for comments on a media report saying New Delhi had hinted at two conditions for handing over Hasina.

Hasina has been staying in India since fleeing the country in August 2024 following a student-led uprising that toppled her government.

Talking to reporters at the Bangladesh Secretariat, Zahed said, "Bangladesh is now an independent, sovereign state standing on firm legal ground and it will reject any unjust terms." The premier's adviser, however, said he did not believe India would attach conditions to returning Hasina.

On Friday, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Hasina's extradition was a legal matter and would be dealt with accordingly. He further said: "India desires a positive, constructive and forward-looking relationship with Bangladesh." Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal convicted Hasina in November 2025 of crimes against humanity for her role in the crackdown on protesters during the July-August 2024 uprising. Tried in absentia, she was sentenced to death on one charge and life imprisonment on another. Hasina has rejected the charges and the proceedings. In a report last week, BBC Bangla said unnamed Indian officials indicated that New Delhi set two main conditions to facilitate Hasina's return amid Dhaka's repeated insistence on her extradition under a bilateral treaty despite her repeated stated plan to return home voluntarily to face the legal procedure.

The report said that "under the conditions, India wanted Bangladesh Army to directly receive Hasina either via a military flight to Delhi or at a land border crossing". It said New Delhi simultaneously demanded judicial safeguards on her return, seeking assurances that she would receive the right to appeal her death penalty and undergo a fresh trial. But Zahed said how a Bangladeshi convict was tried upon return was strictly governed by Bangladesh's domestic law. "The (Bangladesh) government has formally requested her return in light of the extradition treaty. Her trial will be conducted under the prevailing laws of Bangladesh," he said. He said after August 5, 2024, "Bangladesh has stood tall with its head held high as an independent and sovereign state" and "nothing can be extracted from Bangladesh through any unjust pressure or conditions".

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam earlier on Monday denied the reported Indian conditions for Hasina's return, saying no such conversations took place with New Delhi. After the fall of Hasina's Awami League government, the subsequent Muhammad Yunus-led interim regime also disbanded her party that led the country's 1971 Liberation War against Pakistan, while the current Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government endorsed the ban. Since July, Hasina repeatedly said she would return home voluntarily in December despite the risk to her life and face legal procedures, but Dhaka insisted her return must take place under the extradition treaty, a procedure which several legal experts called inapplicable in Hasina's case.

Law minister M Asaduzzaman on Saturday said Bangladesh completed the legal process to bring Hasina back from India, leaving New Delhi to decide whether to extradite the former prime minister. "We have completed everything required from our side as part of the legal process. What they (India) will do is up to them," he told reporters. Asked if she would have an opportunity to appeal against her death penalty, the law minister said the Bangladesh Supreme Court could not extend the deadline for appeals in crimes against humanity cases. "The (Supreme Court's) Appellate Division has no legal provision to condone delays in such cases because the special law does not allow it. They themselves enacted that law," he said.