Indian-crewed tanker hit off Oman in suspected third US strike this week

India's shipping ministry said all 20 Indian crew members were safe after a suspected US strike on the asphalt tanker Jalveer off Oman on Thursday following two similar strikes involving Indian crews in the region this week.

Three Indian sailors died in a US strike on the Settebello tanker off Oman a day earlier.

The Guinea-Bissau flagged Jalveer sent a distress call while off Oman's port of Shinas after a fire broke out around its engine room and funnel, British maritime risk management company Vanguard said.

An Indian shipping ministry official said the crew were being evacuated in coordination with the Royal Navy of Oman.

The ship was attacked by the US Navy, Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters. "The cause of the fire has not been disclosed; however, ...this was likely the result of US operations to blockade Iranian ports," British maritime security company Ambrey said. U.S. Central Command was not available for immediate comment on the incident. If confirmed, it would be the third Indian-crewed tanker hit by US forces this week after the Marivex oil tanker was disabled using precision munitions on Monday. The US began a blockade of Iran-related shipping on April 13 after Iran severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and gas route.