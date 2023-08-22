Home / World News / Indian national shot dead, another injured in Mexico by unknown assailants

Indian national shot dead, another injured in Mexico by unknown assailants

One of them lost his life due to the gunshots he received, and another was treated at the scene, without injuries, the report added

Press Trust of India Houston
The Indian embassy in Mexico regrets the incident and said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 11:39 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

An Indian national living in Mexico was shot dead and another injured after they were robbed by unknown assailants in Mexico City, with Indian authorities demanding their Mexican counterparts to apprehend the culprits at the earliest.

The incident took place on Saturday and the assailants robbed USD 10,000 from the Indian nationals, who have not been identified. They had exchanged the money from the vicinity of the Mexico City International Airport, El Universal newspaper reported.

One of them lost his life due to the gunshots he received, and another was treated at the scene, without injuries, the report added.

The Indian embassy in Mexico regrets the incident and said that they are in touch with the family and are extending all support.

"In an extremely regrettable & heart-wrenching incident, an Indian national living in Mexico has been tragically shot dead. Embassy & @IndianAssoMex are in touch with his family & extending all support. We're demanding Mexican authorities to apprehend the culprits at the soonest," the embassy posted on X on Sunday.

"In the extremely regrettable & tragic death of an Indian national shot by unknown assailants in Mexico City, the Embassy is in constant touch with the law enforcement agencies to apprehend the culprits at the soonest & give justice to the family of the victim," they said on Monday.

The Capital Prosecutor's Office has announced that it is working hand in hand with the Indian embassy, to try to clarify the homicide of the Indian citizen who was murdered on Viaducto.

Also Read

2 shot at Gurudwara in Sacramento, sheriff's office searching for suspect

3 dead, 6 injured in shooting at hookah lounge in Seattle: Officials

Lululemon fires employees for trying to stop robbery, CEO defends decision

Rs 10 drink helps catch Daku Haseena, accused of Rs 8.49 cr robbery

1,600 people detained to catch 5 Pragati Maidan robbers by Delhi Police

North Korea plans to launch satellite within week between Aug 24-31: Japan

US court stays extradition of 26/11 attacks accused Rana pending his appeal

UN remembers victims, survivors of terrorism: Secy General Antonio Guterres

Japan to release Fukushima plant's treated water to sea as early as Thurs

N Korea may launch spy satellite in coming days after earlier failure

Topics :MexicoShootingrobberyIndian

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional land

Real estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within party

Shah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from today

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story