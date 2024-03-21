Home / World News / International Day of Forests 2024: All about importance of greenery in life

International Day of Forests 2024: All about importance of greenery in life

World Forest Day 2024 is marked internationally on 21 March 2024. It intends to bring issues to light of the value of forests and their various advantages in our society

International Day of Forests
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Mar 21 2024 | 7:09 AM IST
Forests are viewed as the lungs of the planet. Trees filter the air by decreasing CO2 and helping maintain a balance in the environment. They are fundamental for sustaining life on the planet and play a significant part in battling climate change. In any case, the danger of deforestation and degradation threatens the survival of forests around the world.
To bring issues to light of their significance, 21 March is International Forest Day, a day that welcomes us to ponder their significance and to invest in their conservation and care.

International Day of Forests 2024: Theme

This year, the International Day of Forests 2024 is outlined under the theme "Forests and innovation: new solutions for a better world", the essential role of technology and innovation in the safeguarding of forest ecosystems.
It is imperative upon us to harness technological developments for our woods to address the developing danger of deforestation, habitat degradation and climate change.

International Day of Forests: History 

The United Nations General Assembly announced March 21 to be the International Day of Forests in 2012. The day aims to respect and promote the value of a wide range of forests. Countries are encouraged to take part in regional, global, and local drives to set up a scope of forest and tree-related campaigns, like planting campaigns.
The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the United Nations Forum on Forests are the coordinators of the International Day of Forests.

International Day of Forests: Importance 

As per the UNGA, "The United Nations Forum on Forests and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in collaboration with Governments, the Collaborative Partnership on Forests and other relevant organizations in the field are responsible for organizing the events and campaigns related to the World Forestry Day."
The importance of the International Day of Forests is to spread awareness and give instruction at all levels to guarantee feasible forest management and biodiversity preservation. After all, healthy forests mean solid, healthy communities and prosperous economies.

Topics :forestsForest departmentafforestationDeforestation

First Published: Mar 21 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

