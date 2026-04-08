Iran hits neighbours with missiles, drones hours after 'ceasefire' with US

Iran on Wednesday carried out missile and drone attacks against several West Asian countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain, hours after announcing a two-week ceasefire with the United States, Al Jazeera reported, citing statements from its state-owned news agencies.

Iranian state television was quoted as saying the strikes were launched in response to attacks on the country’s oil facilities earlier in the day.

The fresh attacks come after an oil refinery on Lavan Island was hit in what authorities described as an “enemy attack” around 10 a.m., according to Iran’s oil ministry outlet Shana, citing the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company. No casualties were reported.

UAE intercepts missiles, gas facility operations hit The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems were actively intercepting incoming missiles and drones. “The air defences are currently dealing with missiles and drones coming from Iran,” the UAE’s Defence Ministry said, adding that explosions heard across parts of the country were due to interceptions of ballistic and cruise missiles as well as unmanned aerial vehicles. Operations at Abu Dhabi’s Habshan gas complex were temporarily halted after a fire broke out due to falling debris, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said. The incident injured two Emirati nationals and one Indian citizen.

Kuwait reports damage to key infrastructure Kuwait also reported intercepting multiple Iranian drones, with its army saying the wave of attacks began early in the morning, Kuwaiti News Agency reported. The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said its air defences responded to “intense hostile Iranian attacks,” adding that 28 drones were intercepted. “Kuwaiti armed forces intercepted a large number of drones, some of which targeted vital oil installations and power stations in the south of the country,” it said, adding that infrastructure, including energy and water facilities, was affected. Bahrain reports damage after drone interception Bahrain’s Interior Ministry said several homes were damaged after debris from intercepted drones fell in the Sitra area.