Iran, Russia foreign ministers discuss regional tensions over phone

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to discuss the latest regional developments and the security implications arising from what Tehran described as the military aggression of the United States and Israel against Iran.

According to Iran's Foreign Ministry, the two diplomats exchanged views on the evolving situation in West Asia and the broader consequences of the conflict for regional and international stability. During the conversation, Araghchi outlined what he called the crimes committed by the United States and Israel against the Iranian people and stressed Tehran's resolve to defend its sovereignty.

Detailing Iran's position, Araghchi said the country remains firm in protecting its territorial integrity amid heightened tensions in the region. He emphasised that Iran would continue to respond to any threats against its national interests and security. "Iran's Foreign Minister emphasised the country's determination to continue defending its national sovereignty and territorial integrity," the statement said. Araghchi also drew attention to the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council in addressing what he described as violations of international law and threats to global stability. "Iran's Foreign Minister reminded the United Nations Security Council of its responsibility to address the blatant violation of international peace and security caused by the aggressive actions of the Israeli regime and the US," the statement noted.

"He stressed that any indifference towards the continued law-breaking by the US and the Israeli regime will lead to the insecurity of the entire region and the world." During the discussion, Lavrov reiterated Russia's criticism of the actions by Washington and Israel. "The Russian Foreign Minister, while emphasising his condemnation of the US and Israel's military aggression against Iran," the statement said, also congratulated Araghchi on the selection of Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as the Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Lavrov further conveyed Moscow's willingness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and improving security conditions in the region. "He also announced Russia's readiness to offer its good offices to strengthen regional security," the statement added.