Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei endorses direct talks with US as hostilities end

The announcement comes just hours after Vice President JD Vance told reporters that 12.5 million barrels of oil went through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday and that the military has allowed "north of a dozen ships to go through our naval blockade." However, the post from US Central Command said that US Navy ships "will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect." The US Navy currently has more than a dozen ships, including two aircraft carriers, in the the waters off Iran.
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