Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei endorses direct talks with US as hostilities end

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei endorsed direct negotiations with the US late Thursday in a statement read by state media.

"It is obvious that the face-to-face negotiations that will be held in the future will not mean accepting the enemy's opinion," he said.

It was Khamenei's first reaction to the deal recently reached between Iran and the US to end hostilities.

The supreme leader has not been seen in public since he was wounded in a strike at the start of the war.

Meanwhile, the US military has formally lifted the blockade of Iranian shipping, US Central Command announced in a social media post Thursday.