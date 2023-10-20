Home / World News / Israel clears regulations to shut Al Jazeera offices over security concerns

Israel clears regulations to shut Al Jazeera offices over security concerns

Israel Communication Minister has led the charge to pass these regulations in order to shut down the Al Jazeera news channel, which he claims has damaged national security

ANI
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Israeli government has approved new regulations that will allow it to temporarily shut down the bureaus of news channel Al Jazeera amid the ongoing war with Hamas citing that the outlet's reports were damaging national security, The Times of Israel reported on Friday.

According to the daily, Israel Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi has led the charge to pass these regulations in order to shut down the Al Jazeera news channel, which he claims has damaged national security.

The regulations are retroactive, meaning broadcasts by the Qatari network since the war started can now be used as the basis for a decision to shut down the staunchly pro-Palestinian news outlet's local branch.

"Israel is at war on land, in the air, at sea, and on the public diplomacy front. We will not allow in any way broadcasts that harm the security of the state... The broadcasts and reports of Al Jazeera constitute incitement against Israel, help Hamas-ISIS and the terror organizations with their propaganda, and encourage violence against Israel," says Karhi.

According to the new regulations, the communications minister -- with the agreement of the defence minister -- will be able to order TV providers to stop broadcasting the news outlet in question; close its offices in Israel, seize its equipment, and shut down its website or restrict access to its website, depending on the location of its server, The Times of Israel reported.

The decision must be approved by the security cabinet, must be based on legal opinions by the security establishment that the outlet is indeed harming national security, and is subject to the review of a district court.

As per The Times of Israel, such a decision will be valid for 30 days but can be extended for additional 30-day periods. The emergency regulations will be in place for three months, or until the specific state of emergency is formally ended by the government.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Killed top Hamas commando who led assault on Israeli communities: IDF

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Sunak travels to Egypt for crisis talks to prevent conflict from spilling

Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of ground offensive

Sri Lanka, IMF reach agreement for disbursal of 2nd tranche of bailout

Israel strikes hundreds of Hamas targets, destroys munition warehouses

US commitment to Ukraine a key issue as President Biden meets EU leaders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :israelAl JazeeraMiddle East

First Published: Oct 20 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana elections: Rahul Gandhi to address rallies in state today

Samajwadi Party announces candidates for MP polls, includes key SC leaders

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs BAN Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: Is Bumrah better than Rabada, Cummins, Shaheen and Boult?

India News

Delhi's air quality continues to be in 'moderate' category with AQI of 117

President Droupadi Murmu appoints new governors of Odisha, Tripura

Economy News

Coal inventories in India drop at fastest pace in 2 years, boosting imports

Share of realty recoveries under insolvency and bankruptcy code rises to 18.8%

Next Story