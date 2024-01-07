Israel ministry to give go-ahead for Elon Musk-owned Starlink this week

By Marissa Newman



Israel is expected to give the go-ahead to Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet service this week to start limited operations in the war-torn country, a communications ministry official said.

Sales will initially be restricted to official bodies, and Starlink agreed not to grant access to humanitarian organizations in the Gaza Strip without the approval of Israel’s defense establishment, Elad Malka, deputy director of the ministry, said in an interview.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Israel wants to use Starlink to bolster wartime communications along its southern and northern borders, while ensuring that the service remains blocked in the Gaza Strip over fears it could be used by Hamas.





The world’s wealthiest man walked back the comments following backlash in Israel, saying on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter, that he’d received no requests from Gaza aid groups for access and would only activate Starlink there with US and Israel government approval.

Malka said Israeli’s government had fast-tracked plans for the Starlink license as a result of its war with Hamas, which is entering its fourth month.

Starlink opened an Israeli subsidiary and will begin selling its terminals in the coming weeks, with sales restricted under the license to a list of approved clients that include communications companies and local councils, he said.

Musk angered Israeli officials in November when he suggested he could offer the service in Gaza Strip, specifically to humanitarian groups.

Israel and Hamas - which is designated a terrorist organization by the US and European Union - have been at war since Oct. 7, when Hamas militants invaded southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostage. Over 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s air campaign and ground invasion in Gaza, according to the local health authorities. Israel disputes the casualty figures.