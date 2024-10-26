Israel says strikes on Iran concluded, US denies involvement; top updates

More than three weeks after Iran launched a barrage of missiles on Israel on October 1, the latter has retaliated by launching multiple airstrikes on the Islamic nation, targeting its “military” sites. Explosions rocked the Iranian capital Tehran early on Saturday around 2:00 am, followed by a second wave of strikes hours later, the Times of Israel reported.

Over six hours after the first strikes, Israel said that its strikes were concluded in Iran. Notably, after the October 1 attack, Iran had stated that its attack against Israel was concluded unless it tried any further provocation. Israel and the United States had vowed retaliation, which followed weeks later today (October 26), triggering fears that the West Asia conflict could worsen.

Top updates on Iran-Israel situation:

1) Explosions have been heard in Tehran but there was no immediate confirmation about casualties. Israel did not elaborate on the exact nature of its strikes but maintained that they targeted Iran’s military sites.

2) The attack adds to the ongoing conflict between Iran-backed militant groups Hezbollah (in Lebanon) and Hamas (in Gaza) with Israel. The conflict which began in October 2023 between Israel and Hamas, extended from Gaza into Lebanon last month after Israel began conducting strikes on Hezbollah. Hezbollah and Yemen-based Houthis (another group backed by Iran) had been engaged in cross-border fire exchange with Israel, to show their support to Hamas. However, with the latest direct confrontations, fears of an all-out war have increased.

3) It was one of Israel’s air strikes on Hezbollah on September 27 that resulted in the death of the militant outfit’s Chief Hassan Nasrallah. This escalation prompted Iran to launch its October 1 strikes against Israel.

4) Defending itself, Israeli military spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said that they had the right and the duty to respond to the attacks on Israel by Iran and its proxies.

5) One of the prominent concerns regarding a direct confrontation between Israel and Iran was possible targets on the Islamic nation’s nuclear facilities. However, in mid-October, reports emerged that Israel had told the US that it would exclude nuclear targets.

6) Iranian state media confirmed the blasts but made an attempt to downplay the impact by showing that people were doing their business as usual. However, an anonymous resident confirmed to the Associated Press that at least seven explosions were heard.

7) The US confirmed that it knew about the strikes in advance but denied any involvement in the attack. Two US officials spoke on condition of anonymity.