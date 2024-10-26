Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran: Officials

Israeli military launches strikes on military targets in Iran: Officials

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months

Israel strike
Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 6:51 AM IST
The Israeli military launched strikes early Saturday on military targets in Iran, officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what the targets were. Iranian state media reported the sound of explosions around Iran's capital, Tehran, without immediately elaborating.

An Israeli military statement said that Israel has the right and the duty to respond.

The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7 on seven fronts including direct attacks from Iranian soil, the statement read.

It also did not elaborate on the targets.

Iranian state television later identified some of the blasts as coming from air defense systems, without offering more details.

Iran has launched two ballistic missile attacks on Israel in recent months.

 

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 6:50 AM IST

