Following its response to Iran over the October 1 attack, Israeli Defence Force Chief Lt General Herzi Halevi warned the Islamic nation on Tuesday against starting a fresh round of escalation.

ALSO READ: Netanyahu says Israel hit Iran hard; Khamenei says don't overstate damage “If Iran makes the mistake and launches another barrage of missiles at Israel, we will once again know how to reach Iran, reach even with capabilities that we did not use this time, and hit very, very hard both the capabilities and places that we spared this time,” he was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel.

Halevi’s comments followed days after Israel launched ‘precision’ strikes against Iran, resulting in at least seven explosions in and around Tehran. These strikes included Iran’s nuclear facilities. During the attack launched on pre-dawn hours of Saturday, military bases in Tehran, Ilam, and Khuzestan were targeted. Hours later, Israel had said that its operation was concluded but warned Iran against considering a fresh attack.

Israel attack was a retaliation in response to the October 1 attack, in which Iran launched a barrage of missiles on Israel. The Islamic nation said that the attack was in response to Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah’s death, who was killed in an Israeli air strike in Lebanon on September 27.

Will Iran strike back?

Amid the latest round of strikes, the world is waiting to see if and how Iran will respond to Israel, which could shape the further course of West Asian tensions.

If Iran chooses to respond militarily, it would mean that the leadership is seeking to cement its position in the region and among its allies, Hezbollah and Hamas militant groups. However, geopolitical experts believe that Iran is likely to avoid a forceful direct retaliation for now, while downplaying the impact of Israel’s strikes.

A day after the Saturday’s strikes, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not call for an immediate military response but said the attack “should not be exaggerated nor downplayed.”