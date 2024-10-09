Indians in Israel count on PM Modi to take lead, end Israel-Hamas War

Indians in Israel appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "come forward with his friends" in Russia, Iran and Israel to resolve ongoing conflict in the region. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Reena Vinod Pushkarna, an Indian national residing in Israel, said, "If anybody can bring all this situation to an end, it's Modi Ji." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "I request PM Modi ji to come forward with his friends Russia, Iran and Israel to resolve the ongoing conflict in the region," Reena added. Reena expressed hope that PM Modi can bring peace to the region. She said that she believes that PM Modi's calm and decisive leadership can make a difference.

"India supported Israel morally like another civilian world. PM Modi is not worried about what the world will think about him. He came forward and he wished everybody a new year here. Whether it's a Muslim New Year, he wishes them. Whether it's a Jewish New Year, he wishes them," she said.

"So I feel when somebody says, oh, India is supporting Israel, they are supporting Israel morally, like the rest of the world, like the rest of the civilian world. I feel if Modi Ji comes forward, we will have peace. We will have peace," she added.

More From This Section

Highlighting lack of efforts from people in power to bring back hostages, Reena said, "It's already one year and no one seems to see an end to the hostages coming home and the war ends."

Reena, who used to operate hotels in Israel faced difficulties in operating hotels amid war and conflicts. This isn't the life anyone wants, and it's essential to find a solution to stop terrorism and hatred, she said.

"The situation is dire, with businesses shutting down, and people struggling financially. My own hotel business has been impacted, from covid to ongoing conflict," she added

"The Indian community in Israel is struggling. Many have lost businesses, and there's no compensation or help from the government. Tourism, a significant sector in Israel, has come to a standstill. Tourists dont want to visit a country where bomb shelters are a constant reality nowadays days," she added.

Tensions in West Asia escalated further on Tuesday as Israel reported that Hezbollah launched more than 100 rockets and missiles targeting civilians in the greater Haifa region

In a post on X, the Israel Foreign Ministry said, "BREAKING: Hezbollah has just launched over 100 rockets and missiles at Israeli civilians in the greater Haifa region, marking a serious escalation in its aggression."

The Foreign Ministry further reaffirmed its commitment to protecting its citizens, emphasising that it will take measures to ensure their safety and well-being. "Israel will take all necessary measures to defend its people," the post added.

Te Israel Defence Forces informed about the attack on Haifa. Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Today, Hezbollah fired approx. 135 projectiles into Israel. One year ago today, Hezbollah started terrorizing Israeli civilians and have not stopped since."

In another post, it said, "Sirens sounding in Haifa exactly a year after Hezbollah started attacking Israelis on October 8."

An Israeli Air Force drone struck back against Hezbollah's barrage targeting Haifa, destroying some of the rocket launchers used in the attack, the Israeli military said, according to a report by Times of Israel.

Notably, the war started exactly one year ago on October 7, when Hamas launched a massive terror attack against Israel.