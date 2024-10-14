Israel-Lebanon war: Why have latest Israeli moves made India uncomfortable?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's call for the withdrawal of United Nations (UN) peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon is likely to increase concerns in New Delhi, after India on Saturday aligned itself with a joint statement issued by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) troop-contributing countries, condemning the Israeli military's actions, which have resulted in injuries to UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

UNIFIL is a peacekeeping mission in south Lebanon that was established by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 1978 after Israel invaded Lebanon. The peacekeeping mission's initial mandate was to confirm Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, restore international peace and security, and assist the Lebanese government in restoring its effective authority in the area.





After the 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, the UNSC expanded UNIFIL's mandate to include monitoring the cessation of hostilities and accompanying and supporting the Lebanese armed forces as they deploy throughout the south of Lebanon, among other tasks.

What has India said about Israel's actions?

The Permanent Mission of India at the UN in New York, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said: "As a major troop-contributing country, India aligns itself fully with the joint statement issued by the 34 UNIFIL troop-contributing countries."

"Safety and security of peacekeepers are of paramount importance and must be ensured in accordance with extant UNSC Resolutions," it added.





What did UNIFIL troop-contributing nations say?

The Israeli military reportedly struck near a watchtower in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, on Friday, injuring two Sri Lankan peacekeepers.

As Israeli forces continued fighting Hezbollah, explosions were also reported near UNIFIL's main base in the area for the second time in two days.

UNIFIL described the incident as a "serious development", stressing that the security of UN personnel and property must be upheld.





The joint statement by the troop-contributing countries strongly condemned the attacks on UNIFIL personnel, stating that such actions must cease immediately and be properly investigated.

The joint statement, co-signed by 34 countries, came after at least five UNIFIL peacekeepers were injured in recent Israeli military operations in southern Lebanon, which are part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah.

"We consider UNIFIL's role as particularly crucial in light of the escalating situation in the region. We therefore strongly condemn recent attacks on the UNIFIL peacekeepers. Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated," the joint statement read, as posted on X by Poland's mission to the UN on Saturday.

"As the countries contributors to the UNIFIL, we reaffirm our full support for UNIFIL's mission and activities, whose principal aim is to bring stabilisation and lasting peace in South Lebanon as well as in the Middle East (West Asia), in line with relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council," added the joint statement posted on X by Poland's UN mission on Saturday.





The statement also urged the conflict parties to respect UNIFIL's presence and ensure the safety and security of its personnel at all times, enabling the peacekeepers to continue carrying out their mandate -- promoting peace and stability in Lebanon and the wider region.

What's at stake for India?

While the joint statement was released at 7.01 pm India Standard Time (IST), India issued its own statement in support of it an hour and a half later, at 8.35 pm IST.

Initially, India was not listed as a co-signatory, but on Saturday, the country declared its full support for the joint statement.

Among the 34 nations that initially signed the joint statement were Bangladesh, Brazil, China, France, Italy, Spain, Sri Lanka, and the UK. By Sunday, the Polish mission to the UN reported that India, Colombia, Germany, Greece, Peru, and Uruguay had also signed the statement.





As of September 2, 2024, UNIFIL comprised 10,058 peacekeepers from 50 troop-contributing nations, with India contributing 903 troops to the force.

According to an Indian Express report, India contributes the second largest number of troops to UNIFIL forces.

India's position reportedly signals its discomfort with Israel's actions against the UN forces, marking a shift from its earlier support for Israel's actions against Hamas and Hezbollah.





New Delhi also voiced its concern on Friday over the deteriorating security situation in southern Lebanon, as UN peacekeepers have been caught up in the intensifying conflict.

"We are concerned at the deteriorating security situation along the Blue Line (the border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel). We continue to monitor the situation closely," said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA added, "Inviolability of UN premises must be respected by all, and appropriate measures taken to ensure the safety of UN peacekeepers and the sanctity of their mandate."

What is Israel's stand on the matter?

On Friday, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, defended the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF's) actions, stating that Hezbollah was firing at Israel from near UNIFIL posts, using the peacekeepers as shields.

"Lebanese Hezbollah is firing at Israel in proximity to UNIFIL outposts, criminally using them as a shield," he said in a post on X, adding, "Israel will continue to take measures to safeguard UN forces and coordinate with all responsible stakeholders necessary steps to keep their safety."





However, the situation escalated on Sunday, when The Times of Israel reported that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has urged the UN to promptly withdraw its peacekeeping forces from southern Lebanon, specifically from areas where the IDF is engaged in conflict with Hezbollah.

Like Azar, Netanyahu argued that the Iran-backed militant group is using the UN troops as "human shields".

Addressing UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a Hebrew-language message, Netanyahu reportedly said, "It is time for you to withdraw UNIFIL from Hezbollah strongholds and from the areas of combat."

He added that Israeli forces have "repeatedly asked for this", and been met with "repeated refusals, all aimed at providing a human shield to Hezbollah terrorists".

In English, Netanyahu added, "Mr Secretary-General, get the UNIFIL forces out of harm's way. It should be done right now, immediately."





UNIFIL, however, has already stated that it will remain in place.

What are the UNIFIL and IDF saying?

Netanyahu's appeal came shortly after the UNIFIL reported that two IDF tanks had entered a UNIFIL position on Sunday.

For its part, the IDF confirmed the incident, explaining that it occurred during efforts to evacuate wounded soldiers who had been targeted by anti-tank fire. The IDF explained that the tanks were involved in this operation.

The IDF also responded to UNIFIL's claim that Israeli forces had fired smoke shells that caused illness among peacekeepers.

According to The Times of Israel, the IDF's initial investigation revealed that during the evacuation, two tanks had reversed into a UNIFIL position, with Israeli forces claiming that they had no other route due to "the threat of fire".

The IDF reportedly stated that once the firing had ceased and the evacuation was completed, "the tanks left the position".





According to UNIFIL, the Israeli tanks had remained at the post for 45 minutes, during which time IDF troops demanded that the base's lights be turned off.

Two hours later, rounds landed approximately 100 metres from the camp, producing smoke that caused skin irritation and gastrointestinal symptoms in 15 international soldiers.

The IDF explained that smoke screens had been deployed to assist in the evacuation. Asserting that they maintained "continuous contact with UNIFIL", Israeli forces said that "at no point during the incident was there any danger to UNIFIL personnel" from their operations.