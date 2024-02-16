Home / World News / Israeli forces eliminate senior Hezbollah commander Ali Muhammad Al-Dabs

Israeli forces eliminate senior Hezbollah commander Ali Muhammad Al-Dabs

His elimination was carried out in an Israel Air Force strike on a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Nabatieh, southern Israel

Photo: X @IDF
ANI Middle East

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 8:15 AM IST
The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) revealed Thursday evening that on Wednesday night its forces killed in Lebanon who it called a "central commander" of Hezbollah's al-Hajj Radwan Force, Ali Muhammad Al-Dabs, along with his deputy Hassan Ibrahim Issa and another Hamas terrorist.

Al-Dabs, said the IDF, was one of the masterminds of the attack at the Megiddo Junction located in northern Israel in March 2023. He led, planned and carried out many of Hezbollah's terrorist activities against the State of Israel, in particular, during the war in Gaza.

His elimination was carried out in an Israel Air Force strike on a military structure of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Nabatieh, southern Israel.

The al-Hajj Radwan Force is a special operations terror unit whose mission is to infiltrate the territory of Israel in the north.

The killing of Ali Muhammad Al-Dabs came in a week in which fighting with Hezbollah escalated and one Israeli soldier was killed in a Hezbollah rocket attack on Wednesday.

Topics :Israel-PalestineisraelSenior HezbollahpalestineHamas

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 8:15 AM IST

