Japan PM vows action against speculative trading after sudden yen spike

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Sunday the government will take necessary steps against speculative market moves, in the wake of the yen's spike that heightened traders' alert over the chance of currency intervention.

Japanese government bonds and the yen have faced a sell-off recently on concern Takaichi's expansionary fiscal policy and the slow pace of interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan could lead to additional debt issuance and too-high inflation.

After sliding near the psychologically important 160 to the dollar, the yen jumped suddenly on Friday after the New York Federal Reserve conducted rate checks , a move some traders saw as heightening the chance of joint U.S.-Japan intervention to halt the ailing currency's slide.